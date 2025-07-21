Republic World
  News /
  Cricket /
  • Anshul Kamboj or Shardul Thakur - Who Should Replace Injured Nitish Reddy in India's Playing XI For 4th Test?

Updated 21 July 2025 at 13:27 IST

Anshul Kamboj or Shardul Thakur - Who Should Replace Injured Nitish Reddy in India's Playing XI For 4th Test?

India vs England: With allrounder Nitish Reddy ruled out of the fourth Test due to an injury, speculations are rife over who would replace him at Manchester.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Shardul Thakur (L), Nitish Reddy (C), Anshul Kamboj (R)
Shardul Thakur (L), Nitish Reddy (C), Anshul Kamboj (R) | Image: AP/ANI

India vs England: The touring Indian team find themselves in a tricky spot with allrounder Nitish Reddy ruled out of the crucial fourth Test at Manchester. The question now is, who replaces Reddy at Edgbaston - will it be Shardul Thakur or will it be Anshul Kamboj. While the management has sleepless nights sweating over it, we try to simplify who should Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill back at Manchester. 

Thakur or Kamboj - Who Should Replace Nitish Reddy? 

Given the importance of the game with the series in the line, India should play it safe and look for experience. And if they look for experience, allrounder Shardul Thakur in all probability will get a go over Anshul Kamboj. Ideally, Thakur, who has prior experience of playing in the UK, should get the green signal over Kamboj. There is no doubt that Kamboj has done really well in the domestic circuit and has hence made it to the squad, but in all liklyhood - he will have to wait for his opportunity. With the side trailing in the five-match series, India cannot afford to experiment. 

Can India Bounce Back at Manchester? 

Old Trafford has never been a happy hunting ground for the Indian team, who have never won at the particular venue. So, Shubman Gill and his side would have to go somewhere no other Indian team has ever gone. 

But, Gill broke the drought at Edgbaston. With no where to go, Gill and Co. would be determined to edge England at Manchester and set up a decider. 

Published 21 July 2025 at 13:23 IST