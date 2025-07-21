India Hit With Double Blow, Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out Of Test Series Due To Knee Injury, Arshdeep Singh To Miss Manchester Test

BCCI has confirmed that Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remainder of the England Test series. Areshdeep Singh will also miss the 4th Test in Manchester and Anshul Kamboj has been named as his replacement.

A BCCI statement confirmed the development.

"All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests owing to a left knee injury. Nitish will fly back home and the team wishes him a speedy recovery.

"Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. He sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Anshul Kamboj to the squad. Kamboj has joined the team in Manchester. The fourth Test will kickstart on July 23, 2025.”

Updated India Squad For 4th Test In Manchester

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.