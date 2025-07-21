Will WCL 2025 Final Get Cancelled if India-Pakistan Champions Make it?

India vs Pakistan, WCL 2025: Now that the group-stage encounter between India Champions and Pakistan Champions has been called off, speculations are rife over what happens if the two sides make it to the World Championship of Legends 2025 final. What exactly happens? In fact, what if the two sides make it to the final four, the semi-final? Mind you, given the balance of the two sides, both sides are very much in contention to making the semis.

Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan has assured that the tournament will proceed as per schedule and the semi-final would be avoided in case the two teams make it. He also added, if the two sides reach the summit clash, a call on that would be taken later.

What Happens if India-Pakistan Champions Make WCL 2025 Final?

“All the remaining matches are taking place. The tournament is going on as per schedule, and there are no changes," GeoNews quoted Kamil Khan as saying.

“As for the semifinals and final, we’re currently saying that if we make it to the semifinals, there will be four teams, and we will avoid matches between the two teams,” he said, possibly referring to the conflicting sides,” he added.

“If we reach the final, then the decisions regarding that will be made then," he concluded.

For the unversed, the inaugural edition of WCL in 2024 was won by India Champions, who beat their Pakistani counterparts by five wickets.

Who Does India Champions Play Next?

India will get two points from the cancelled match against Pakistan. India Champions would now play their South African counterparts on July 22 at Northampton.