Anticipation Builds For Lord's Test As Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Hints At India's Bowling Combination: 'Mohammed Siraj Is Someone...'

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of Joe Root on day three of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

All will be at stake when England host India in the much-anticipated third Test match at the Lord's starting on July 10. Shubman Gill and Co. turned the heads with a sensational 336-run win at Edgbaston to level the five-match Test series 1-1.

Major Mohammed Siraj Update Emerged Ahead Of Lord's Test

Jasprit Bumrah's absence didn't really affect India's plans as Akash Deep's stellar bowling performance wrecked the Indian batting lineup. The 28-year-old ended up picking up a 10-wicket haul, which proved to be a major difference between the two teams.

Shubman Gill already reiterated that Jasprit Bumrah will be available for the 3rd Test match at the iconic Lord's. However, as per ESPN Cricinfo, during the practice session, a number of players didn't take part, including Mohammed Siraj. Siraj had a quite memorable Lord's Test, having picked up six wickets in the first innings.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak provided an update on Siraj's workload.

As quoted by the PTI, he said, "The workload management is not only for Bumrah. Every bowler's fitness, every bowler's issues are different. But, I think, there is enough rest in between. After this match, there is a turnaround (long gap). But, Siraj is someone who bowls a lot.

“So, his workload management depends on how much load he is with red ball before coming into the series. So, obviously, the bowling coach and our SNC will keep a track on that.”

How Many Changes England Will Make At Lord's?