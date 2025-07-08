India Batting Coach Anticipates 'Challenging' Conditions at Lord's, Wants Batters to Adapt Strong 'Mindset' Against England

Shubman Gill in huddle with teammates before the start of play on day two of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

Sitanshu Kotak, the batting coach for Team India, has expressed that it would be a challenging outing for the batters at Lord's. The Saurashtra veteran expressed that spending time on the wickets would be the best friend for the batters while in action. The coach added that a strict mindset would be a decisive factor for the batters, and they can adjust to it while spending time between the wickets.

India Batters Warned Over Tough Conditions At Lord's By Coach Sitanshu Kotak

Team India secured a titanic win at Birmingham after breaching the Edgbaston Fortress. The Shubman Gill-led side defeated England by 336 runs, handing them a comprehensive defeat to level the series 1-1. With all eyes at Lord's for the third test match, anticipation has been rampant on who the pitch would favour during the action.

Coach Sitanshu Kotak has revealed that they may expect help for the bowlers as the pitch is very green, and they will get a proper idea once the grass gets cut. He also revealed that having a strict mindset would be critical for the batters.

"At Lord's, the scores of the first and second innings are comparatively low, so we can expect that it will be helpful for bowlers. For the batsmen, the same thing, I believe, is the mindset. Spending time on the wickets is the best friend you can have. The more time you spend on the wicket, the more you will adjust to it."

"Wicket also will be a little more challenging, it seems. And, after last two games, if, as a host, England thinks that they want to give a little bit more challenging wicket, it is fair enough. You bat well, it is fine. If you don't, any wicket will be a challenge," Sitanshu Kotak said while speaking to the media in London.

India And England May Opt For Major Bowling Rejig!

Given that the pacer bowlers could gain an advantage in the third test match at Lord's, Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be the clutch man for the Indian Cricket Team. The talismanic fast bowler was benched at the Edgbaston Test to manage his workload, and his presence at the Lord's Test would be pivotal for the side.

England Cricket may opt to rejig their seam attack, and Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse could be rested for the third test. Players like Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson could be in contention for the hosts' Playing XI at Lord's.