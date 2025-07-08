IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls At Full Tilt In Nets, India Speedster Set To Make A Comeback In Lord's Test - Report

England vs India: Team India have clinched a dominating 336-run win over England in the second Test match of the five-game series, at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Sunday, July 6th.

Currently, the five-match series between England and India is leveled 1-1 after Shubman Gill-led side's triumph at Edgbaston.

With the recent victory in Birmingham, Team India achieved many milestones. It was Team India's first Test win at Edgbaston in the last 39 years.

The 336-run win over England was also India's biggest away win by runs. Previously, India's 318-run triumph over West Indies in 2019 held the feat.

In the second Test match of the series, Jasprit Bumrah was rested and did not play at Edgbaston. The Indian team management took the decision to manage his workload in the five-game series against England.

Before the start of the series against the Three Lions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah wouldn't be able to play all five matches of the Test series due to his fitness problems.

Jasprit Bumrah Set To Return At Lord's Test

However, before the start of the Lord's Test, Jasprit Bumrah was seen practicing at nets. According to PTI, Bumrah bowled 'roughly for 45 minutes' during the practice session and then focussed on batting.

It is likely Prasidh Krishna will make his way out from the India Playing Eleven to make space for Jasprit Bumrah, as stated by PTI.

Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh spent almost one hour at nets before the start of the Lord's Test.

Jasprit Bumrah's Stats In Test

Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa. Following that, the 31-year-old played 46 Tests and 88 innings, taking 210 wickets at an economy rate of 2.77, and having a bowling average of 19.60.