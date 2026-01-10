Anushka Sharma Makes Blockbuster WPL Debut, Here's All You Need To Know About Gujarat Giants' New Rs. 45-Lakh Buy

Women's Premier League: Gujarat Giants (GG) clinched a narrow 10-run win over UP Warriorz (UPW) in the second match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday, January 10.

Georgia Wareham was named the 'Player of the Match' following her all-round performance. In the first innings, Wareham stayed unbeaten and scored 27 runs from 10 balls at a strike rate of 270.00. She hammered one four and three sixes during her time on the crease. In the second innings, the Australian picked up two wickets in her four-over spell at an economy rate of 7.50.

However, it was debutant Anushka Sharma who caught the limelight during the second match of the WPL 2026. Anushka Sharma made her WPL debut for Gujarat Giants on Saturday, January 10.

During the WPL 2026 mega-auction, the Gujarat-based franchise roped in Anushka Sharma for Rs. 45 lakhs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also made a bid for the 22-year-old, but it was the Giants who had the last laugh in the auction.

In her debut match, Anushka Sharma came to bat at number three, scoring 44 runs from 30 balls at a strike rate of 146.67. She hammered seven fours during her time on the crease.

Anushka Sharma Reflects On Her Debut Knock In WPL

While speaking during the innings break, Anushka Sharma accepted that she was nervous, but after playing 2-3 balls, it went away. She added that building a solid partnership with Ash Gardner helped the Giants in the first innings.

"To be honest I was a little nervous, but as I played 2-3 balls it went away. It was a great outing, I had great company as well, it was crucial to build a partnership at that time, me and Ash (Gardner) were talking about building a partnership and that went well for our team," Anushka Sharma said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Anushka Sharma's Numbers In Domestic Cricket