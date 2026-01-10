Shubman Gill Heaps Praise On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli For Easing Captain's Responsibilities: 'It Makes Your Life Easier'

India vs New Zealand: Just a day before the start of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, India skipper Shubman Gill showered praise on legendary batter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for easing the captain's responsibilities.

Before the start of the ODIs against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed Shubman Gill as the new skipper of Team India in the ODIs after axing Rohit Sharma's captaincy duties.

The BCCI announced the 15-member squad for the New Zealand ODIs on January 3. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been included in the squad, led by Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill Hails Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Gill hailed both Rohit and Kohli, calling them one of the greatest cricketers. He added that having the two star batters in the team makes it easier for the skipper. Gill revealed that whenever he faces challenges while captaining, Rohit and Kohli come to the rescue.

"Among the two players you have named, one is one of the greatest openers (Rohit) of all time in ODIs, and Virat bhai is one of the greatest ODI batsmen ever. So definitely, having these two people in your team makes your life a lot easier, and whenever you are in a challenging situation, you can go to them for input," Shubman Gill told reporters during the press conference.

Gill added that the information that Rohit and Virat give is very valuable.

"Because they have often been in those situations, you can go to them to see how they think or what they would do. That piece of information is very valuable for any captain," he added.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Numbers In ODIs

Virat Kohli made his ODI debut for India in 2008 against Sri Lanka at Dambulla. Over the course of his career, the 37-year-old has featured in 308 matches and 296 innings, amassing 14,557 runs at an impressive average of 58.46 and a strike rate of 93.65.

In contrast, Rohit Sharma began his ODI journey in 2007 against Ireland. He has represented India in 279 matches, batting in 271 innings, where he accumulated 11,516 runs with a strike rate of 92.85 and an average of 49.21.