'Lights, Camera, Greatness': BCCI Shares Glimpses Of Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Going Throught The Grind For IND vs NZ 1st ODI

India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill-led Team India will lock horns with Michael Bracewell's New Zealand in the first ODI match of the series, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, on Sunday, January 11.

Recently, the Men in Blue have been in great form, especially in the ODIs. Team India are coming into this series after beating South Africa 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

ALSO READ: MI Coach Lisa Keightley Rips Into Team Performance After WPL 2026 Opening Defeat To RCB

With just a day left before the start of the ODI series against New Zealand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official social media handle and shared a special clip of legendary batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma practicing in the nets in Vadodara.

Advertisement

In the video, it is seen that both Virat and Rohit underwent tough training in the nets before the start of the series. The two star cricketers also went through fielding drills.

Earlier in 2025, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of an era. However, the two talismanic batters have continued their form in the ODIs.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Numbers In ODIs

In the recently concluded three-match ODI series between India and South Africa, Virat Kohli was the highest run-scorer with 302 runs from three matches at an average of 151.00 and a strike rate of 117.05. He scored two centuries and a half-century against the Proteas. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma scored 146 runs against South Africa from three matches at a strike rate of 110.60 and an average of 48.66.

Virat Kohli began his ODI career for India in 2008 against Sri Lanka at Dambulla. The 37-year-old played 308 matches and 296 innings, scoring 14557 runs at a strike rate of 93.65 and an average of 58.46.