'You Are Playing For India': BCCI Posts Unseen Behind The Scenes Video Of Virat Kohli's Fiery Speech During India's Australia Tour | WATCH

Virat Kohli Retirement: Days after Rohit Sharma's retirement, former India Test skipper Virat Kohli has decided to ride into the sunset and call time on his Test career. With the India vs England series just a few weeks away, nobody had expected Kohli to announce his retirement. Several reports had emerged earlier this week that Kohli was mulling over taking Test retirement, but it seems that those reports were true, and now the cricket fans will watch India locking horns with England without the legendary duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life," wrote the former India skipper while announcing his retirement on social media. Kohli last represented India in the 5th Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

BCCI Posts Special Video To Pay Tribute To Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently posted a tribute video for the former India skipper summing up his entire Test cricket career. The BCCI also added snippets of Virat Kohli's fiery speech during a team huddle while India were playing in Australia.

"The idea was to play Test cricket for India, and that was always the goal. This is the highest level. The thing that excited me about Test cricket was the challenge. Good at this level is not good enough. No one is going to coach you. You are playing for India. No one is going to tell you to bat with care or bat responsibly. Test cricket, in this place, in this situation, is the hardest," Kohli can be heard saying in the video posted by the BCCI.

Plenty To Achieve For Virat Kohli In ODIs