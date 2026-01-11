'Akele Team Ko Jeeta Rahe The': Anushka Sharma Recalls Watching Virat Kohli For The First Time In T20 World Cup

Talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli has set a benchmark in world cricket, across all formats. Even after retiring from the T20Is two years back, Kohli still holds the landmark of the highest run-scorer in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

After winning the prestigious T20 World Cup in 2024, the top-order batter announced his retirement from the T20Is. Over the course of his career, Kohli has motivated countless youngsters to pursue cricket professionally. Among them was Anushka Sharma, who drew inspiration from the 37-year-old’s display in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

During the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega-auction, Anushka Sharma made an entry into competitive cricket after the Gujarat Giants (GG) roped the 22-year-old for Rs. 45 Lakhs.

In her debut match in the WPL 2026 for the Gujarat-based franchise, Anushka came under the spotlight following the youngster's stupendous performance against UP Warriorz in Navi Mumbai.

Advertisement

The 22-year-old played a 44-run knock from 30 balls at a scintillating strike rate of 146.67. She slammed seven fours during her time on the crease against the Warriorz.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma Recalls Watching Virat Kohli For The Maiden Time On TV

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Anushka Sharma recalled watching Kohli on television during the T20 World Cup 2016 Super 10 match against Australia, saying that the talismanic batter alone helped the Men in Blue clinch a win over the Aussies.

She revealed that Kohli's magnificent knock against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup helped her to pick cricket as a profession. The 22-year-old further added that the former India skipper set a 'benchmark' for all the 'aspiring' cricketers.

"Woh aise bhaag bhi rahe the, aur akele team ko jeeta bhi rahe the. I don't know how he thinks but his performance blew me away that day. He set the benchmark for aspiring cricketers like us, because he ticked all the boxes," Anushka Sharma said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Virat Kohli's Resilient Knock Powers India To Clinch Win Over Australia In T20 World Cup 2016

In the Super 10 fixture between India and Australia in Mohali, Kohli was named the 'Player of the Match' following his match-winning knock of 82 runs from 51 balls at a strike rate of 160.78. He slammed nine fours and two sixes against the Aussies in Mohali.

In the T20 World Cup 2016, Virat Kohli was the second-highest run-scorer with 273 runs from five matches at a strike rate of 146.77 and an average of 136.50.