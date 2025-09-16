Rohit Sharma Gifts Bat to Aayush Mhatre, Gives Batting Tips to Sarfaraz Khan in Heartwarming Move | PICS

There is little doubt that Rohit Sharma is among the best white-ball batters of the era. The former India Test captain is a well-respected cricketer. Ones who follow the Indian cricket team would know that Rohit is treated like a elder brother by most. Rohit, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, continues to play ODIs. Rohit was spotted training on Tuesday and giving him company for his training session was young Sarfaraz Khan.

VIRAL PICS

Rohit is not in Mumbai, instead he is at the BCCI Centre Of Excellence for the next one week.

In what can be labeled as a heartwarming move, Rohit was giving batting tips to Sarfaraz and the pictures of that have surfaced on social space and fans are reacting to it. Rohit also gifted a bat to Ayush Mhatre.

What's Ahead For Rohit?

As per reports, Rohit, who successfully passed the fitness test, would be preparing for the upcoming tour of Australia. There are massive speculations over his ODI future. While Rohit has time and again claimed that he wants to feature in the 2027 ODI WC, some reports claim that the tour of Australia could be his last.

ALSO READ: Coach Kanitkar Stays Optimistic On Easwaran Despite Team India Snubs

Rohit last played for the national team in the month of March during the Champions Trophy in the UAE. Captain Rohit led the side to the title in the Champions Trophy. It would be interesting to see Rohit will feature in the ODI WC or not. The problem is his fitness and now that he will not be playing all the formats, remaining fit would be an issue.