Updated 16 September 2025 at 15:46 IST
India Dominate ICC Rankings Despite Shocking Loss To Australia In 1st ODI, Star Batter Reclaims No. 1 Spot Ahead Of World Cup
Australia recently defeated India by 8 wickets in the first ODI. The second match of the ongoing IND vs AUS series will be played on September 17 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Harmanpreet Kaur's India are currently playing a three-match ODI series against Alyssa Healy's Australia. The Aussies, who are also the defending champions of the ODI World Cup, defeated India in the first ODI by eight wickets. Both India and Australia are treating this series as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup that starts on September 30. Despite losing the first ODI, the Indian players have continued to dominate the ICC Rankings.
Smriti Mandhana Reclaims The Numero Uno Position
Indian vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana, courtesy of a strong performance in the first One Day International, has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings. Mandhana scored a stellar half-century in the first ODI against Australia that was played in New Chandigarh, and it helped her overtake England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt in the rankings. Mandhana currently has 735 rating points to her name.
Mandhana scored 58 runs off 63 deliveries, and it helped her in gaining seven rating points and moving four points ahead of Sciver-Brunt. The Indian southpaw had held the number one spot in June and July this year. The Indian vice-captain has found some consistency, and she will look to dominate the proceedings in the 13th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup.
ALSO READ | Problems Mount For Ex-India Cricketers, Yuvraj Singh Summoned By Enforcement Directorate In Illegal Betting Case After Robin Uthappa
Not only Mandhana, but her teammates Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol also made some considerable gains. Beth Mooney rose three places to number five after playing a match-winning knock of 77* runs. Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield, who made considerable gains, share the 25th spot in the latest ICC rankings.
ALSO READ | Rajat Patidar Races Past MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Register Unique Captaincy Record After Central Zone's Duleep Trophy Win
Sophie Ecclestone Retains The Top Spot
English spinner Sophie Ecclestone has retained her position as the number one ranked bowler despite not playing for one entire week. India's Sneh Rana made some considerable gains, and she moved to the 13th spot. Australia's Alana King, courtesy of her 647 rating points, is currently on the fifth spot.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 16 September 2025 at 15:46 IST