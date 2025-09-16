India Dominate ICC Rankings Despite Shocking Loss To Australia In 1st ODI, Star Batter Reclaims No. 1 Spot Ahead Of World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur's India are currently playing a three-match ODI series against Alyssa Healy's Australia. The Aussies, who are also the defending champions of the ODI World Cup, defeated India in the first ODI by eight wickets. Both India and Australia are treating this series as a dress rehearsal for the World Cup that starts on September 30. Despite losing the first ODI, the Indian players have continued to dominate the ICC Rankings.

Smriti Mandhana Reclaims The Numero Uno Position

Indian vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana, courtesy of a strong performance in the first One Day International, has reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings. Mandhana scored a stellar half-century in the first ODI against Australia that was played in New Chandigarh, and it helped her overtake England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt in the rankings. Mandhana currently has 735 rating points to her name.

Mandhana scored 58 runs off 63 deliveries, and it helped her in gaining seven rating points and moving four points ahead of Sciver-Brunt. The Indian southpaw had held the number one spot in June and July this year. The Indian vice-captain has found some consistency, and she will look to dominate the proceedings in the 13th edition of the ICC Women's World Cup.

Latest ICC Rankings |Image: icc.com

Not only Mandhana, but her teammates Pratika Rawal and Harleen Deol also made some considerable gains. Beth Mooney rose three places to number five after playing a match-winning knock of 77* runs. Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield, who made considerable gains, share the 25th spot in the latest ICC rankings.

Sophie Ecclestone Retains The Top Spot