'Arjun Tendulkar Bats Like Sachin': Yograj Singh Makes Bizarre Comparison; Gets Hilariously Trolled

Arjun Tendulkar, who is currently featuring for Goa in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, has often been compared to his father, the batting legend, Sachin Tendulkar.

Arjun, who is currently featuring in the VHT, opens for Goa. The move is already being considered as a little strange because Arjun is a bowler and not a recognised batter.

But against his former team, Mumbai, he opened for Goa. In the match against Mumbai, he was made to open the batting. He scored 24 off 27 balls.

He hit five boundaries in his brief stay in the middle before Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur picked up his wicket.

Advertisement

'Arjun Tendulkar Bats Like Sachin'

Now, Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj, who has trained Arjun in the past made a bizarre claim. As per Yograj, Arjun is a quality batter and bats like Sachin.

Advertisement

"Arjun Tendulkar should focus on batting, he's a quality batter, he bats like Sachin," he said this to sports journalist Ravish Bisht.

That is a very tall claim to make. Yograj is now facing the music on social space over his comments.

Arjun would be featuring in the much-awaited IPL in 2026 for Lucknow Super Giants.

He was traded for Shardul Thakur.

It would be interesting to see if Arjun makes it to the LSG XI in IPL 2026 or remains on the bench.