Ashwin Cites Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Example While Urging ICC to Rethink Approach Towards ODI Cricket: 'Look at How FIFA...'

Former India cricketer, R. Ashwin, is one of the most respected cricketing ambassadors in the world. He may have called it a day from the sport, but he follows it a lot. Ashwin, who understands the game better than most, reckons the One-Day International (ODI), the 50-over format cricket may become redundant once Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli retire. He cited how Vijay Hazare Trophy, a domestic tournament, got crowds to fill up the stadiums because they were making a comeback.

‘What happens when they stop playing ODIs?’

“Look, Rohit and Virat came back to Vijay Hazare Trophy and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals but at times these players (Ro-Ko) need to come back to make the game relevant. Vijay Hazare Trophy (national one-dayers), of course, is a domestic competition that not a lot of people follow, but they did (so now) because Virat and Rohit were playing. Even then, what happens when they stop playing ODIs?,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin also went on to urge the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take a leaf out of FIFA to figure out how to hold ODI World Cups to keep the format interesting.

Advertisement

“The ODI format has become redundant and to top it, ICC needs to see how they are conducting these World Cups. Every year, there is an ICC tournament for revenue generation pattern, but then look at how FIFA is doing it. If you really want to make ODI cricket relevant, then just play these leagues and play ODI World Cup once in four years, so when people turn up for events, there will be sense of expectation,” Ashwin added.

Advertisement

What's Next For RoKo?