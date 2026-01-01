“What Happens When They Stop Playing…”: Ashwin Raises Concerns Over ODI Cricket Post Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Era

Former Team India Ravichandran Ashwin has raised serious questions regarding the long-term future of the One-Day International cricket format. The former player even suggested that ODIs might struggle to survive beyond the 2027 World Cup, once Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hang up their boots.

Ashwin also acknowledged the impact Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma generated with their appearances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but pointed out the lack of space for ODI cricket in the growing dominance of the T20 format and Test cricket's value.

Ashwin On The Future Of ODI After Kohli And Rohit's Retirement

The veteran expressed concern over what lies ahead after the retirement of big players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Ashwin highlighted how the One-Day International still heavily relies on the presence of big stars. Notably, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli share 86 ODIs between them, and their influence on this format of cricket remains unquestionable.

In his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat, Ravichandran Ashwin shared, "I am not sure about future of ODI after 2027 World Cup. I am a little worried about it. Of course, I am following Vijay Hazare Trophy, but the manner in which I followed SMAT, I am finding slightly difficult to follow. Also, we need to know what audience wants to watch. I feel Test cricket still has space, but ODI cricket, I truly feel it, doesn’t have the space."

He further added, “Look, Rohit and Virat came back to Vijay Hazare Trophy, and people started watching it. We have known that sport is always bigger than individuals, but at times these players (Ro-Ko) need to come back to make the game relevant. Vijay Hazare Trophy (national one-dayers), of course, is a domestic competition that not a lot of people follow, but they did (so now) because Virat and Rohit were playing. Even then, what happens when they stop playing ODIs?”

Solution For Survival Of ODI Cricket

Some cricket pundits, including Sachin Tendulkar, have suggested such as a split-innings format to revive ODIs. However, Ashwin offered another solution.