Asia Cup-Bound Jitesh Sharma Checks In At BCCI CoE, Jasprit Bumrah To Also Reach For Pre-Season Evaluation: Report

Jasprit Bumrah, the lead pacer for Team India, is expected to check in at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The talismanic Indian pacer would undergo some assessments of his fitness and preparedness before he jets off for the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

Jitesh Sharma, one of Team India's wicketkeeper-batters, is also expected to arrive at the BCCI CoE to take up the mandatory check-ups.

Asia Cup-Bound Jitesh Sharma Arrives At BCCI CoE, Jasprit Bumrah To Reach Soon

Team India has named its 15-man Asia Cup squad, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the charge in the eight-nation cricketing tournament in the UAE.

Additionally, Shubman Gill has replaced Axar Patel as the vice-captain in the upcoming ACC tournament, with Team India being one of the leading teams to win the coveted title.

According to PTI, the Asia Cup-bound Team India players are expected to undergo some mandatory assessments, and Jitesh Sharma has checked in at the BCCI CoE. Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill has also arrived from Mohali for the pre-tournament preparations.

Additionally, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also expected to arrive at the centre to take up the assessments. Other Indian cricketers — Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Washington Sundar — would also check in at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Team India Undergoes Big Change In Travel Plans To Reach Dubai

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian Cricket Team arrives on September 4, 2025.

With their first match happening on September 9, the Indian camp is turning four days ahead of their scheduled competition to undergo training sessions. But there is a significant change in their travel plans this time.

Usually, the players arrive in Mumbai before travelling as a group to their destination. This time, the cricketers would fly out to Dubai from their respective locations.