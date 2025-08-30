CPL 2025: Trinbago Knight Riders Star Nicholas Pooran Achieves Historic T20 Milestone With Blitz Knock Against Barbados Royals

Caribbean Premier League 2025: In the 16th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2025, Trinbago Knight Riders clinched a dominating seven-wicket victory over Barbados Royals on August 29, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

In the game, star Trinbago Knight Riders batter Nicholas Pooran played a stunning 65-run knock from 40 balls at a strike rate of 162.50. During his unbeaten knock, Pooran smashed 1 four and six sixes.

Nicholas Pooran Achieves Elusive Feat In T20s

With his blitz knock, Nicholas Pooran etched his name in the record books as he became the batter to hit the most sixes in this decade. In this decade, Pooran has smashed 500* sixes in 278 innings. Pooran's compatriot, Andre Russell, stands in the second place with 358 sixes from 224 innings. Australian cricketer holds the third place in the chart with 348 sixes in 247 innings.

Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone and Alex Hales stand in fourth and fifth place with both having 334 sixes in this decade.

Nicholas Pooran's Stats In T20s

In the 2025 edition of the Caribbean Premier League, Nicholas Pooran is the tenth-highest run-scorer with 145 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 136.79 and an average of 48.33. As of now, the Trinbago Knight Riders captain has smashed 2 fours and 11 sixes in the CPL 2025.

Nicholas Pooran has played 416 T20 matches and 390 innings, scoring 9671 runs at an average of 29.84 and a strike rate of 149.65.

The 29-year-old Caribbean made his T20I debut against Pakistan in 2016. Following that, he has played 106 matches and 97 innings, scoring 2275 runs, at an average of 26.14, and a strike rate of 136.39.