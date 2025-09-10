'Arshdeep Singh Dropped, Jasprit Bumrah in': Gautam Gambhir Trolled For Bizarre India Playing XI vs UAE in Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: India head coach Gautam Gambhir is facing backlash for his choice of India's playing XI for their opening match at the Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday against UAE. Jasprit Bumrah is in the side, while Arshdeep Singh misses out. This has got the fans angry as most reckon there is no use of Bumrah in a game against UAE. For the unversed, Bumrah featured in only three out of the five Tests India played in England due to his workload issue.

Most believe Bumrah could easily have been rested. Even former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja had pointed it out and claimed that he would go on a strike if Bumrah plays. Here is how Gambhir is now facing flak.

‘Gambhir Trolled’

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl first as he reckoned dew will play a factor later on in the contest.

"Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off," Suryakumar Yadav said after winning the toss.

India's Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh