Updated 10 September 2025 at 19:51 IST
Justice For Sanju Samson! India Keeper Makes Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Clash vs UAE in Dubai
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson will not be in India's playing XI and that is making headlines.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Asia Cup 2025: There was a big build-up for India's opening match at the continental tournament on Wednesday as everyone was curious to know Sanju Samson, who has been in hot form, will play the match against UAE or not. At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Samson will be in the playing XI and Jitesh Sharma would be missing out. It would come as a massive heartbreak for Samson's fans had he not been picked in the XI. Fans have taken to X and are praising BCCI and the management for ignoring him.
‘Justice For Samson’
‘Might be dew later’
"Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off," Suryakumar Yadav said after winning the toss.
With the new ball, India would look to take early wickets and put the opposition on the backfoot. Interesting to see if dew plays a factor later on in the game as the Indian captain forecasted.
India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 19:42 IST