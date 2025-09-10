Justice For Sanju Samson! India Keeper Makes Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Clash vs UAE in Dubai

Asia Cup 2025: There was a big build-up for India's opening match at the continental tournament on Wednesday as everyone was curious to know Sanju Samson, who has been in hot form, will play the match against UAE or not. At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Samson will be in the playing XI and Jitesh Sharma would be missing out. It would come as a massive heartbreak for Samson's fans had he not been picked in the XI. Fans have taken to X and are praising BCCI and the management for ignoring him.