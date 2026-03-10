Arshdeep Singh Fined By ICC For Breaching 'Code of Conduct' During T20 World Cup 2026 Final Against New Zealand

T20 World Cup 2026: Star Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has been fined by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the Code of Conduct during the final match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue sealed a commanding 96-run victory over the Black Caps in the grand finale of the prestigious ICC event at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

ICC Penalised Arshdeep Singh For Breaching The Code of Conduct

In an official statement, the ICC confirmed that the 27-year-old speedster was fined 15 percent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct in Ahmedabad.

"Arshdeep was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match'," the ICC stated.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to Arshdeep’s disciplinary record.

Arshdeep, Mitchell Involved In Verbal Spat During T20 WC 2026 Final

During the 11th over of the second innings, Arshdeep Singh and New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell were involved in a fiery exchange, prompting intervention from the umpire and India captain Suryakumar Yadav to calm the situation.

On the fifth delivery of the over, Arshdeep fielded the ball and threw it towards Mitchell. In response, the Kiwi batter walked aggressively towards the 27-year-old pacer.

The tension eased after Suryakumar spoke to Mitchell, while on-field umpire Richard Illingworth had a word with Arshdeep.

Following India’s commanding win over New Zealand, Arshdeep approached Mitchell to apologize for his actions. The two players shook hands, putting the incident behind them.