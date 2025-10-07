Varun Chakravarthy Reacts To India ODI Omission For Upcoming Australia Tour, Spinner Stays Calm

India's Varun Chakaravarthy bowls during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan, at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai | Image: ANI

Varun Chakaravarthy has opened up about his India ODI snub from the upcoming Australia tour, and he seems at peace with the selectors' decision.

The Indian spin bowler made his ODI debut for Team India at the 2025 Champions Trophy and played a clinical role in the team's title-winning campaign.

However, the snub from the upcoming Australia tour has left the fans baffled, as they question the selectors' decision not to implement the mystery spinner.

Varun Chakravarthy Stays Calm Despite India ODI Exclusion For Australia Tour

Team India gained a tremendous advantage with Varun Chakaravarthy's inclusion in ODIs, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Indian spinner went on to pick nine wickets in the three matches he played, and also had the best bowling average.

Chakaravarthy also nailed a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the league stage clash, establishing his dominance in the 50-over format.

Following the snub, Varun Chakaravarthy expressed that he expects to be a part of every series, just as every cricket fan would think.

The Indian spinner added that the call is up to the selectors, highlighting that the pitches there may not have offered him the chances he got in Dubai.

"I expect to be in every team, but it's up to the selectors. Maybe the pitches there offer less of a chance. If you see in the Champions Trophy also, I was brought in as a replacement for Yashasvi (Jaiswal) as well. So it just depends on the conditions," Varun Chakaravarthy said on the sidelines of the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Why Was Varun Chakaravarthy Snubbed?

Ideally, the pitches in Dubai would have favoured the spinners, and Team India incorporated Varun Chakaravarthy for the same. The spinner replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal in the entire competition.

Given that the tracks in Australia would not favour the spinners, Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces Chakaravarthy for the away ODI series.