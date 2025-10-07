Prithvi Shaw Throws Temper Tantrum, Engages In Heated Face-Off With Ex-Teammate During Maharashtra vs Mumbai Warm-Ups

Prithvi Shaw put up a clinical outing for Maharashtra Cricket during the warm-up clash against his former domestic side, MCA. After jumping ship, Shaw is looking to revive himself and put up a performance that puts him back on the map.

However, the play came across an unusual moment when Prithvi Shaw was seen in a heated verbal altercation with one of his former MCA teammates. Tempers flared as the Mumbai players gathered around Shaw as the umpires intervened to diffuse the situation and continue the game.

Warm-Up Turns Warfare As Prithvi Shaw Seen In Heated Face-Off With Mumbai Cricketer

The moment happened after Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 181 runs. The Maharashtra batter was dismissed by Musheer Khan via caught out, and the MCA cricketer reportedly gave the departing batter a send-off.

Prithvi Shaw looked unsettled with what transpired as he walked towards Musheer. He also swung his bat at an opposition player, who narrowly dodged it.

The on-field umpires intervened as the Mumbai players started gathering around Musheer Khan and Prithvi Shaw. They held Musheer back while the match official stepped in to pull Prithvi away from the kerfuffle.

As Prithvi Shaw walked back, he was stopped by Mumbai cricketer Siddhesh Lad as both of them engaged in a heated interaction before the Maharashtra batter eventually walked towards the dressing room.

Prithvi Shaw, Arshin Kulkarni Deliver Resolute Tons In Warm-Up Game

Maharashtra Cricket delivered a strong opening start, courtesy of Prithvi Shaw and Arshin Kulkarni's resolute opening partnership against MCA. The duo pulled off a 305-run partnership for the first wicket before Kulkarni's dismissal.

Prithvi Shaw slammed a relentless century, making a statement against his former domestic side. The Indian cricketer scored a ton off 140 balls, showcasing his aggressive intent while in action.

Arshin Kulkarni also put up a solid 186-run stand before being taken down. The Maharashtra opener was dismissed via caught out off Shams Mulani's delivery, with Musheer Khan completing the catch.