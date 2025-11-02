Updated 2 November 2025 at 17:43 IST
Arshdeep Singh Humbly Credits Jasprit Bumrah After Picking POTM vs Aus in 3rd T20I: 'Take Risks Against me'
Ind vs Aus: Arshdeep Singh was the star of the day with the ball as he returned with three wickets at Hobart.
Ind vs Aus: Playing his first game of the tour, fast bowler Arshdeep Singh showed no rust as he returned with three wickets in his quota of four overs on Sunday in the third T20I. Arshdeep conceded 35 runs as he picked up the wickets of Travis Head, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis. His good show ensured he was adjudicated the player of the match. At the post-match presentation when he was awarded the POTM, he credited Jasprit Bumrah for his wickets. He claimed that everyone is looking to block Bumrah and hence they take risks against him and he ends up picking the wickets.
‘Batters often take more risks against me’
'And when someone like Bumrah is bowling from the other end, batters often take more risks against me, that gives me wicket-taking opportunities. I just try to enjoy my bowling and keep my plans simple," he said at the post-match presentation.
"No matter the situation - powerplay or death - I just focus on execution and stick to what I’ve practised," he added.
Claiming that he is putting in the hard yards, Arshdeep admitted that it feels great to contribute when presented with an opportunity.
"I’ve just been working on my process, trusting my skills, and executing the plans I’ve practised. It feels great to contribute when I get the chance," he added further.
India Level it at Hobart
Coming into the third game at Hobart, India were already trailing 0-1 in the five-match series and hence they wanted a win desperately to level things up.
The next game will take place in Queensland and India would love to continue their winning momentum. The game will take place on November 6.
