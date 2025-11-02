Republic World
  • India Bounce Back In Hobart As Gritty Jitesh-Washington Pair Help Seal Five-Wicket Victory To Level Series

Updated 2 November 2025 at 17:48 IST

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India bounced back in the T20I series with a five-wicket win in Hobart. Middle-order batters shined after a tough loss in Melbourne, leveling the contest against Australia.

Pavitra Shome
Team India
India players celebrate a wicket during the T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Hobart | Image: AAPImage via AP

The Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, has bounced back in the T20I series. After the tough defeat in Melbourne, the middle-order batters turned the tide in Hobart as the visitors secured a five-wicket win over Australia.

More to follow…

Published On: 2 November 2025 at 17:22 IST