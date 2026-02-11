T20 World Cup 2026: Injury Woes Mount For India Ahead Of Namibia Clash, Ishan Kishan Sustains Blow After Facing Jasprit Bumrah's Fiery Yorker

T20 World Cup 2026: Just a day before India’s match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, February 12, star opener Ishan Kishan sustained a blow while practicing in the nets.

Ishan Kishan Sustains Blow In Nets

On Wednesday, February 11, Kishan was struck on the toe by a fiery yorker from Jasprit Bumrah.

According to multiple media reports, Bumrah’s delivery hit Kishan’s toe, leaving the batter in visible distress. The team physio immediately rushed onto the field to attend to him, as the 27-year-old clutched his leg in pain.

After a medical check-up, however, the top-order batter was able to resume training and batted for another five minutes, a huge relief for the Indian team management.

Ishan Kishan has played 37 T20Is, scoring 1,031 runs at a strike rate of 137.65 and an average of 28.63. His record includes one century and seven half-centuries for the Men in Blue in the 20-over format.

Abhishek Sharma Discharged From Hospital Ahead of Namibia Clash

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma remains doubtful for the upcoming Namibia clash after being hospitalized in Delhi with a stomach infection.

“Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to a stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But the match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now,” a BCCI source told PTI, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

India’s top-order batter Tilak Varma later provided a crucial update, confirming that Abhishek was discharged from hospital on Wednesday, February 11. However, his participation in the forthcoming match is still uncertain.

“When we reached Delhi, he was taken to the hospital for examination. Today, he was discharged. We have one more day to go, so we’ll decide tomorrow,” Tilak Varma told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

India are placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside Pakistan, the Netherlands, Namibia, and the United States of America (USA).