Arshdeep Singh's Test Debut On The Cards? Left-Arm Pacer Undergoes Vigorous Bowling Session In Team India Practice: Report

Arshdeep Singh is expected to be in line for his much-awaited Test debut against England in the fifth Test match at The Oval. The left-arm pacer has been active for Team India in limited-over cricket and boasts significant experience in County cricket. After the injury setback put a roadblock in his participation in the fourth test, the Punjab pacer may finally receive his baggy blues at the Oval.

Arshdeep Singh Reportedly Expected To Make Test Debut At The Oval

The stakes are higher than ever as Team India inches closer to a must-win Test match at the Oval. After sealing a clinical draw against England, Team India are rooting to draw the series against Ben Stokes' men in London. The Shubman Gill-led side's fightback in Manchester made waves, and they are entering the Kennington Test with intent and determination.

Several players arrived at Team India's training session at the Oval to hone their skills. The bowlers' line-up would be densely scrutinised after their performance in the past test matches, and changes look imminent as certain bowlers were seen at full tilt during the sessions.

Video clips that have surfaced from Team India's training at the Oval in Kennington featured Arshdeep Singh bowling in the nets. The Indian left-arm seamer was seen bowling at full tilt, hinting at the possibility that he could be in line for the fifth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

According to TOI Sports, the team management had planned to include Arshdeep Singh in the final two Test matches. But the stitches on his hands made him unavailable for selection, leading to Anshul Kamboj's selection.

The seamer looks ready for action, and the team's bowling line-up is expected to be changed once again, improving chances of Arshdeep being a part of the Playing XI at The Oval.

Major Rejig Expected in India's Bowling Line-Up Ahead Of Lord's Test

Arshdeep Singh is rumoured to be a lock for Team India's bowling line-up for the fifth match at the Oval. With a reorder on the cards, Akash Deep is expected to be back in action for the side. Mohammed Siraj would be their strike bowler in the ultimate test against England.