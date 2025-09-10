Arshdeep Singh Sets Eye On Historic Milestone, Indian Bowler One Wicket Away From Entering Elite List In T20 Cricket

Defending champions India will face off against the UAE to kickstart their Asia Cup 2025 campaign. The Men In Blue are tipped to be one of the favourites for the Asia Cup title.

Arshdeep Singh On The Verge Huge Milestone In Asia Cup

Arshdeep Singh played a central role in the T20 World Cup triumph last year and is likely to play a prominent role in the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the shortest format. The left-hand pacer is on the verge of entering an elite list which no other Indian bowlers have managed to breach so far.

The Punjab Kings pacer has racked up 99 wickets in T20Is and could be the first Indian bowler to get a century haul in the shortest format. In 63 matches, he amassed an average of 18.30, with a best figure of 4/9. He could also become the fourth-fastest bowler to reach the milestone, with Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan doing the job in just 53 matches. He could also become the fastest pacer ever to complete a century of T20I wickets.

Sanju Samson Conundrum For India Against UAE

Sanju Samson might not find a place in the starting XI against the UAE. The Rajasthan Royals captain didn't have the chance to get much batting practice with the prominent Indian batters, and he might have to pave the way for Shubman Gill. The Indian vice-captain is likely to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma. Should Samson not make it to the team, Jitesh Sharma will don the wicket-keeping role as it stands.