Behind The Scenes! Arshdeep Singh Sneak Peeks At UAE Batters During Practice Session Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Tie
India will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE in Dubai on September 10. This year the tournament will be held in the T20 format.
Team India will open their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the UAE in Dubai on September 10. The defending champions are pitted as one of the title contenders and will hope to start the continental competition on a winning note.
Arshdeep Singh Was Caught Watching UAE Batters Practice
India thrashed Sri Lanka to lift the Asia Cup title two years ago, and the onus will be on Suryakumar Yadav to guide the Men In Blue to ultimate glory. The tournament is being held in the shortest format, and the memories of the 2024 T20 World Cup remain fresh. India are clubbed with the UAE, Pakistan and Oman in Group B.
Arshdeep Singh was seen witnessing the UAE batters practice ahead of their Asia Cup opener. The left-arm bowler played a pivotal part in the T20 World Cup and is expected to feature in the continental tournament in a prominent manner. The Asia Cup could be regarded as a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka next year.
Sanju Samson Likely To Be Axed From Starting XI
A number of senior players, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson and Harshit Rana, reportedly chose to skip the optional practice session ahead of the match. Samson is likely to be axed from the starting XI, with Shubman Gill all set to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma.
Samson has been India's designated opener, and should he miss out, Jitesh Sharma is likely to don the role of the wicketkeeper.
Four teams have been divided into two groups, and the top two teams from each group will move to the Super 4s. The best two teams in the Super 4s will face off in the final for the ultimate prize. India will clash with Pakistan on September 14 in Dubai.
