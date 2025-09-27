Arundhati Reddy Raring For World Cup Debut On Home Soil: 'Kid Inside Me Always Wanted To Play For India'

A jubilant India will definitely start as one of the favourites when they kick off their ICC Women's World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30 in Guwahati. The hosts will definitely look to capitalise on their home advantage to bring an end to their prolonged ICC title drought.

Arundhati Redy Is Excited For Home World Cup Debut

India gave Australia a taste of their own medicine and almost snatched a win in the ODI series decider in Delhi. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will bet big on themselves, and Arundhati Reddy will play a pivotal role. The 28-year-old has added depth to India's ranks and is all set to debut for India in the World Cup on home soil.

She was impressive for the Delhi Capitals in the WPL of late, and the 28-year-old is very excited ahead of India's World Cup clash against Sri Lanka. In an interaction with JioHotstar, she said, “The kid inside me always wanted to play for India and win a World Cup for the country. Now, that I have the chance to play a 50-over World Cup at home, I am truly grateful to God for this opportunity. With two matches happening in Vizag, the support is very important. Hopefully, we will win.”

India Faced An Injury Scare During Warmup Game

India survived an injury scare as Reddy was hit in his knee during the warm-up game against England. A drive from Heather Knight came quickly to the bowler and before she could react or attempt for a catch. Arundhati looked in severe pain and had to receive medical attention on the pitch. But there are reports that the Indian pacer is fit and fine and will be available for selection from the very first match.