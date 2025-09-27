Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson Scripts History In T20Is, Leapfrogs MS Dhoni To Achieve Historic Milestone

Asia Cup 2025: Star Indian keeper-batter Sanju Samson displayed a clutch performance during India's nail-biting victory over Sri Lanka in the Super Fours fixture at the Asia Cup 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Friday, September 26.

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India clinched a win in the Super Over against Sri Lanka in their final Super Fours match at the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue marched into the Finals after staying unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Sanju Samson played a 39-run knock from 23 balls at a strike rate of 169.57 in the first inning. During his time on the crease, the keeper-batter hammered one four and three sixes. In the 16th over, it was Dasun Shanaka who removed Samson from the crease.

Sanju Samson Overtakes MS Dhoni To Script History In T20Is

In his 23-ball knock, Samson already etched his name in the record books. The 30-year-old surpassed MS Dhoni to become India's leading T20I wicketkeeper with the most sixes.

Sanju Samson has hit 55 sixes in 41 T20I innings. While MS Dhoni hammered 52 maximums in 85 innings. Meanwhile, Rishabh holds the third place on the chart with 44 sixes from 66 innings.

Sanju Samson's Number At Asia Cup 2025

At the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Samson played six matches and three innings, scoring 108 runs at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 127.05. He hammered 6 sixes and 5 fours in the eight-team tournament.

Before the start of the Asia Cup 2025, Sanju Samson had been opening with Abhishek Sharma. However, the 30-year-old's batting position was changed after Shubman Gill started pairing with Abhishek.

In the ongoing tournament, Samson's batting position was changed as he started to play at number 5. Despite changes and facing criticism, the right-handed batter managed to script history in the T20Is.