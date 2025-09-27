Despite Narrow Asia Cup Defeat, Sanath Jayasuriya Satisfied With Sri Lanka's Progress: 'This Team Can Chase 200+'

Dubai witnessed a thrilling Asia Cup encounter as India fought their way back from the jaws of defeat. Despite Pathum Nissanka's sensational maiden T20I century, Sri Lanka lost their plot in the latter half of the game and went on to lose the match in the Super Over.

Sanath Jayasuriya Satisfied With Sri Lanka's Display

It was Pathum Nissanka who lit up the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with his six-hitting spree. They came close, but a few quick wickets quickly changed the complexion of the game. Nissanka was on strike as Sri Lanka needed 12 runs in the last over. But once he was dismissed, it was chaos all over and Dasun Shanaka's unawareness cost Sri Lanka the game.

Despite the defeat, head coach Sanath Jayasuriya sounded happy and pointed out that his team can chase 200+ runs. In the post-match press conference, he said, “Today, India played very well to get over 200. Our boys showed they're capable of chasing that, but again we just fell short. Apart from that Bangladesh game, I'm fairly satisfied, though disappointed not to reach the final. We have the batting and bowling quality. The key is to execute plans according to conditions and opposition. If we do that consistently, this team can go very far.”

Pathum Nissanka Achieved A Rare Milestone Against India