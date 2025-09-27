Updated 27 September 2025 at 16:49 IST
Despite Narrow Asia Cup Defeat, Sanath Jayasuriya Satisfied With Sri Lanka's Progress: 'This Team Can Chase 200+'
India pulled off a sensational comeback as they defeated Sri Lanka in the Super Over in an Asia Cup Super 4s fixture in Dubai on Friday.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Dubai witnessed a thrilling Asia Cup encounter as India fought their way back from the jaws of defeat. Despite Pathum Nissanka's sensational maiden T20I century, Sri Lanka lost their plot in the latter half of the game and went on to lose the match in the Super Over.
Sanath Jayasuriya Satisfied With Sri Lanka's Display
It was Pathum Nissanka who lit up the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with his six-hitting spree. They came close, but a few quick wickets quickly changed the complexion of the game. Nissanka was on strike as Sri Lanka needed 12 runs in the last over. But once he was dismissed, it was chaos all over and Dasun Shanaka's unawareness cost Sri Lanka the game.
Despite the defeat, head coach Sanath Jayasuriya sounded happy and pointed out that his team can chase 200+ runs. In the post-match press conference, he said, “Today, India played very well to get over 200. Our boys showed they're capable of chasing that, but again we just fell short. Apart from that Bangladesh game, I'm fairly satisfied, though disappointed not to reach the final. We have the batting and bowling quality. The key is to execute plans according to conditions and opposition. If we do that consistently, this team can go very far.”
Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson Scripts History In T20Is, Leapfrogs MS Dhoni To Achieve Historic Milestone
Pathum Nissanka Achieved A Rare Milestone Against India
Nissanka has been Sri Lanka's go-to man across formats and further proved his dominance with a brilliant knock. Despite Kusal Mendis' departure, he didn't back out and went on to put up a sensational 127-run stand with Kusal Perera. In the proceedings, he became the 4th Sri Lankan player to register a hundred in all three formats. The 27-year-old joined Mahela Jayawardene, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kusal Perera in the elite list. He also happens to be the 33rd cricketer to achieve this unique milestone.
Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma Overlooked! 30-Year-Old Clinches Impact Player of The Match Award Following India's Thrilling Win Over Sri Lanka
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 27 September 2025 at 16:49 IST