As England Captain Ben Stokes Arrives In Perth For Ashes Tests, Australian Press Welcomes Him In Quintessential Fashion

England captain Ben Stokes has arrived in Perth for the historic Ashes series, which takes place down under. England Cricket will lock horns against Cricket Australia for the ultimate bragging rights in red-ball cricket and to reclaim the Ashes urn.

The Australian media have welcomed Ben Stokes in the most blistering way possible as the banter begins way before the two captains pose with the iconic trophy.

Australian Press Rolls Out Its Usual Welcome For Ben Stokes

It's almost time for an iconic Test cricket rivalry to write a new chapter in its album, as the Ashes series is closing in. England will tour Australia this time, and the excitement is at its peak as the bouncy conditions will add a lot of intrigue.

Captain Ben Stokes arrived in Perth alongside batter Ben Duckett before the Ashes series.

Advertisement

Perth's locally edited daily newspaper, The West Australian, put up a scalding welcome for Ben Stokes on its front page. The England captain was termed "England's Cocky Captain Complainer", who is still hurt by "crease-gate."

The crease-gate refers to the controversial stumping of England's Jonny Bairstow when Alex Carey stumped the English opener after he walked out of the crease, thinking that the ball was dead at the end of an over. It had ignited a significant debate over the spirit of cricket.

Advertisement

The news piece from the daily publication also added that Stokes arrives in Perth thinking that their "dopey 'BazBall' can take the Ashes." It also bashed the visiting side's aggressive strategy, calling it "carefree and careless thrash batting."

Australia Make Surprising Changes For Ashes First Squad

Cricket Australia announced its squad for the first Ashes test, which features some surprising revelations. Opener Sam Konstas has been dropped, while Marnus Labuschagne gets a recall.

Uncapped left-hander Jake Weatherald will have a chance to feature in action in Perth after being named in the team for the first test match.

Australia's First Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster