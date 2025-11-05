PM Modi Hosts Women's World Cup-Winning Indian Cricket Team At His Residence | SEE PICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Women's World Cup-winning India Women's Team at his official residence in 7, LKM. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women's team arrived at the national capital last night for their scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister of India.

Team India, under Harmanpreet Kaur's tutelage, has made history after winning the Women's World Cup title. They defeated a resilient South Africa-W in the final, which was hosted at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India Women became the undisputed champions of the world for the first time in history.

PM Narendra Modi Hosts The Women's CWC-Winning Indian Cricket Team

On Wednesday evening, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian Women's Cricket Team visited PM Modi's official residence at 7, LKM, for their meeting. The Indian Prime Minister hosted them with open arms and had an interaction with all the cricketers.

Amol Muzumdar, head coach of the Indian Women's Team and BCCI president Mithun Manhas were with the team during the squad's visit.

During the meeting, PM Modi had conversations with the champions and hailed their incredible comeback after three consecutive losses in the league stage, which led to intense criticism over social media.

PM Narendra Modi also discussed Harleen Deol's catch in 2021 against England, the famous catches of Amanjot Kaur and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's match-winning grab in the summit clash. He also encouraged them to amplify the message of Fit India.

The Indian Women's cricketers also expressed their thrill and delight upon meeting the Indian Prime Minister.

Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Elite Club Of Legends Following World Cup Win

The Indian Women's cricket team have finally broken the title deadlock with a historic triumph at home. The Women in Blue's performance throughout the series has been inspiring, as they managed to bounce back stronger than ever following the three losses.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has made history as she led Team India towards a historic win.