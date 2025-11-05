CONFIRMED! Diageo Put Up RCB For Sale, Process To Sell IPL 2025 Champions Likely To Be Completed Next Year

The owners of RCB, Diageo, have put up the IPL franchise for sale. In a disclosure to the Bombay Stock Exchange, the UK-based company confirmed they are looking for investment in the team and are hoping to conclude the process by March 31.

RCB Have Been Put Up For Sale

There have been various reports of RCB's sale following the stampede during the trophy parade. The Bengaluru-based franchise has one of the most loyal fanbases in the country and there won't be a dearth of suitors as it stands. The owners earlier courted a valuation of around $2 billion as per reports.

The company stated, "the USL is initiating a strategic review of the investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, RCSPL. RCSPL's business comprises ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise team that participate in the men's Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women's Premier League (WPL) cricket tournaments hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) annually.

"It is expected the process will conclude by March 31, 2026."

RCB currently participate in both IPL and WPL.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, Praveen Someswar, Managing Director and CEO of USL, said, "RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL. However, it is non-core to our alcobev business. This step reinforces USL's and Diageo's commitment to continue reviewing its India enterprise portfolio to enable sustained delivery of long-term value to all its stakeholders, while keeping RCSPL's best interest in mind."

