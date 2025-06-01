As Rain Delay IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium, Here's The Revised Timing Of The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Fixture

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Clash between PBKS and MI | Image: BCCI/IPL

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and decided to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1st.

Soon after the toss took place, rain continued to play the spoilsport during the crucial fixture. Due to persistent rain, the game was delayed by two hours and fifteen minutes.

It was being said that the match would start losing overs after 9:30 PM; however, even though it began at 9:45 PM, no overs were being cut off. It proves that the match officials are keen for a 20-over game.

Here's The Revised Timing Of The IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Clash

The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 3rd, kicked off at 9:45 PM IST.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the first inning will go on till 11:15 PM IST. The first inning will be one hour and thirty minutes.

The break between the two innings will be just ten minutes from 11:15 PM to 11:25 PM.

Meanwhile, the second inning of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will begin at 11:25 PM, and it will last till 12:55 AM.

Mumbai Indians Advance To Qualifier 2 After Beating GT

Mumbai Indians advanced to Qualifier 2 after beating Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs in the Eliminator.