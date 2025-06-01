IPL 2025, PBKS vs MI: Mumbai Indians Star Suryakumar Yadav Needs 27 Runs To Achieve New Milestone That Rohit Sharma Couldn't Accomplish

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1.

Punjab Kings ended up in Qualifier 2 after conceding a disappointing eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Qualifier 1 fixture.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians advanced to Qualifier 2 following their clinical 20-run victory over Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator clash.

Mumbai Indians showcased an all-around performance during their clash against Gujarat Titans. Rohit Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 81-run knock. However, Suryakumar Yadav also played a blitz knock, scoring 33 runs from 20 balls at a strike rate of 165.00. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah's clinical spell was also handy while restricting the target.

Suryakumar Yadav On Verge Of Achieving New Milestone

In the upcoming match of the IPL 2025, Suryakumar Yadav is on the verge of achieving a new feat that no Mumbai Indians players have ever achieved in the history of the cash-rich tournament, not even Rohit Sharma.

Suryakumar Yadav needs just 27 runs to become the first Mumbai Indians batter to score 700 runs in a season of the IPL. Currently, the 34-year-old has scored 673 runs from 15 IPL 2025 matches at a strike rate of 167.83, and has an average of 67.30. He is the second-highest run-getter in the 18th season of the IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav's Stats In IPL

The right-handed batter played 165 IPL matches, scoring 4267 runs at a strike rate of 148.46, and has an average of 34.97.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has scored 410 runs from 14 IPL 2025 matches, at a strike rate of 150.18, and has an average of 31.53. The former MI captain has played 271 matches in the IPL, amassing 7038 runs at a strike rate of 132.11.