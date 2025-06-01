IPL 2025: Is There A Reserve Day If The MI vs PBKS Qualifier 2 Game Gets Washed Out? Here's What Happens If Rain Plays Spoilsport In Ahmedabad

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the IPL 2023 Final between CSK and GT | Image: BCCI/IPL

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and decided to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2 clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1st.

However, the start of the match got delayed after rain played a spoilsport in Ahmedabad. According to ESPNcricinfo, the rain persists at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Does The Match Between Punjab Kings And Mumbai Indians Have A Reserve Day?

As the start of the match keeps being delayed, fans are left with a million-dollar question: Does the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash have a reserve day?

The match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 doesn't have a reserve day. If the crucial fixture of the 18th season of the tournament gets cancelled, Punjab Kings will get an advantage and will storm into the Final of the IPL 2025, as the Shreyas Iyer-led side have finished the league at the top of the standings with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.372.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will be knocked out as they have ended the league in the fourth position on the IPL 2025 table with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.142.

A full 20-over game between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 can start at 9:30 PM IST. Following that, the high-voltage fixture of the tournament will start losing overs.

Interestingly, there's one criterion to get the match washed out. The game will only be called off if a five-over match can't take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium due to rain. Or else, the Qualifier 2 fixture won't be abandoned due to rain.

Mumbai Indians Advance To Qualifier 2 After Beating GT

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have advanced to Qualifier 2 after beating Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs in the Eliminator of the IPL 2025.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings conceded a humiliating eight-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025.