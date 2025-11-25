Updated 25 November 2025 at 17:30 IST
As South Africa Continue To Dominate Rishabh Pant's Men In Guwahati, Here's India's Biggest Defeats In Tests
As South Africa continue to put pressure on India in Guwahati, here's a look at India's biggest defeats in Tests.
India vs South Africa: Temba Bavuma-led South Africa have dominated over Rishabh Pant's India in the ongoing second Test match of the series, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Currently, Team India are trailing 1-0 in the two-match Test series against the Proteas after conceding a 30-run defeat at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on November 16. The hosts need to win the second match in Guwahati to at least draw the series. It seems India are on the verge of getting whitewashed against South Africa after showcasing a poor performance in Guwahati.
India's Biggest Defeats In Tests
This is for the first time in almost 21 years, India have received a 500-plus target on their home soil in the Test format. The last time it happened in 2004 against Australia in Nagpur. India lost the match by 342 runs, which is considered their biggest loss in terms of runs.
India's second-largest defeat in a Test match came against Pakistan in 2006, when they suffered a 341-run loss. India's 337-run defeat to Australia in 2007 holds the third spot in the chart.
South Africa Continue To Dominate India In Guwahati Test
Tristan Stubbs's magnificent 94-run knock from 180 balls at a strike rate of 52.22 during South Africa's second innings helped them to take a 548-run lead in the game. Stubbs smashed nine fours and one six during his time on the crease. Tony de Zorzi also played a crucial knock, scoring 49 runs from 68 balls, at a strike rate of 72.06. Now, India need to chase down a whopping 549-run target to clinch a historic win in red-ball cricket.
During the run chase, Team India fell prey to the South African bowling attack. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened for the hosts, but failed miserably. Marco Jansen broke the 17-run opening partnership after dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal (13 runs from 20 balls). Later, Simon Harmer ended KL Rahul's (6 runs from 29 balls) time on the crease.
At stumps on Day 4, India stood at 27/2, with Sai Sudharsan (2* runs from 25 balls) and Kuldeep Yadav (4* runs from 22 balls) unbeaten on the crease. India will get three sessions on Day 5 and need to make 522 runs to clinch a win over South Africa.
