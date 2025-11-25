Can Rishabh Pant & Co. Overcome South Africa's 549-Run Target? Here's A Look At Highest Successful Run Chases In Tests By India

India's Kuldeep Yadav and Sai Sudharsan walk off the field after stumps on Day 4 against South Africa in Guwahati | Image: AP

India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant-led India have squared off against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the second Test match of the series, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, from Saturday, November 22.

Team India are trailing 1-0 in the two-match Test series against South Africa. In the first Test match of the series, India conceded a disappointing 30-run defeat to the Proteas.

Earlier on Day 04 of the second Test match of the series in Guwahati, South Africa declared their second innings at 260/5 with a lead of 548 runs. India.

During South Africa's second innings, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Tristan Stubbs in the third delivery of the 79th over. Following this, South Africa declared their innings. Now, India need a 549-run target, which seems impossible now after the hosts' poor performance in the first innings of the ongoing Test match.

Advertisement

Highest Successful Run Chases In Tests By India

Can India chase down the massive 549-run target against the Proteas in Guwahati? Here's what history says. Team India have not managed to chase down a target of more than 450 runs in their rich history in the red-ball format.

Advertisement

The last time India chased down a 400-plus runs target in Tests was back in 1976 against West Indies at the Port of Spain. The Caribbeans gave a 403-run target, but the Indian cricketers successfully chased it.

India's second-highest successful run chase in Tests came in 2008 against England in Chennai. India needed to make 387 runs to clinch a win, and they successfully did it.

According to the history and stats, it seems India will struggle to chase the 549-run target. However, miracles do happen in sports.

India Need To Make 522 Runs On Day 5 To Win Guwahati Test