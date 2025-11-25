IND vs SA: Despite Team India's Dismal Show In Guwahati Test, Ravindra Jadeja Registers New Milestone Against South Africa

India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant-led Team India have locked horns against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the second Test match of the series, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, from Saturday, November 22.

Currently, South Africa are leading 1-0 in the two-match Test series against India. The hosts need to win the ongoing Test match in Guwahati to at least draw the Test series, but it seems impossible now. Earlier, in the first Test match, India conceded a 30-run defeat to South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa declared their second innings at 260/5, with a lead of 548 runs. India need to make 549 runs to win the ongoing match in Guwahati.

Ravindra Jadeja Etches Name In Record Books

India's bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the only bowler who caught the limelight. During South Africa's second innings, Jadeja claimed four wickets in his 28.3-over spell, conceding 62 runs in an economy rate of 2.20.

Jadeja etched his name in the record books following his four-wicket haul in the second innings. He became the second left-arm spinner in Test cricket to pick 50-plus wickets against South Africa following World War II. Following England's Colin Blythe, Jadeja became the first left-arm spinner to register the landmark.

Ravindra Jadeja's Numbers In Tests

Ravindra Jadeja made his Test debut in 2012 against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. In the long format, Jadeja played 89 Tests and 132 innings, scoring 4041 runs at an average of 38.12 and a strike rate of 55.34. He has scored six centuries and 27 fifties in the long format.