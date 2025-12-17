Updated 17 December 2025 at 14:24 IST
Ashes 2025: Alex Carey's Resilient Hundred Anchors Australia; Hosts Score 326/8 vs England At Stumps In Adelaide
Australia posted 326/8 on day one in the third Ashes Test at Adelaide, with Khawaja (82) and Carey (106) shining, while Archer’s 3-29 led England’s fightback; Smith missed out due to vertigo.
The Ashes 2025-26 series refuses to slow down as peak cricketing drama continues in Adelaide. Australia continues to anchor itself in the game, with batters stepping up for the side and boosting the team's momentum against a feeble England, who are looking to bounce back in the competition.
Proper batting knocks from Usman Khawaja and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey have helped them dictate the terms of the match. At the end of day one, the hosts currently stand at 326/8 at stumps, raising anticipation for day two action.
Australia Display Resilience vs England, Hosts Score 326/8 At Stumps
Cricket Australia encountered a significant problem just before the match, as Steve Smith had to be pulled from action in the morning due to vertigo. After opting to bat first, the hosts had a shaky start against Brydon Carse and England bowlers Jofra Archer.
Openers Travis Head and Jake Weatherald failed to live up to expectations after being dismissed early. Head was brought down at just ten, while Weatherald put up 18 runs on the scoreboard. Marnus Labuschagne, the number three batter, put up just 19 runs on the scoreboard.
Cameron Green, Kolkata Knight Riders' 25.20 crore pick in the IPL 2026 auction, fell for a two-ball duck.
Usman Khawaja, who replaced Steve Smith in the squad, properly used the opportunity at hand. The Aussie cricketer's 82 off 126 helped Australia get back on its feet.
Alex Carey showed discipline in his shots against the English bowlers. The Aussie wicketkeeper-batter put up a solid 106 off 143 to accelerate their stand against the opposition.
A decent showing in the lower order helped Australia reach 326/8 at stumps on day one.
England Bowlers Put Up Disciplined Spells vs AUS
England Cricket displayed flashes of brilliance, with Jofra Archer shining the brightest against the opposition. The pacer's calculated 3-29 in his 16-over spell on day one immensely troubled the Australian batters.
Bydon Carse and Will Jacks also put pressure on the Aussie batters, scalping two wickets each and rattling the top six batters in action.
Josh Tongue managed to secure the solitary wicket of Josh Inglis, who was bowled out at 32, helping England's wicket tally reach eight. Captain Ben Stokes went wicketless, but England managed to do some damage on day one.
Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon will return to action on day two of the third Ashes Test match in Adelaide.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 17 December 2025 at 14:16 IST