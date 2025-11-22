Ashes 2025 - Australia Captain Pat Cummins Provides Crucial Update On His Availability In Brisbane Test: 'Half A Chance'

Ashes 2025: Australia sealed a stupendous eight-wicket win over England in the first Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025 series, at the Perth Test, on Saturday, November 22.

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 10-wicket haul in the Perth Test. In the first innings, Starc picked up seven wickets. Later in the second innings, the left-arm pacer claimed three wickets.

Currently, Australia are leading 1-0 in the five-match Ashes 2025.

It was Steve Smith who captained the Australian side in the Perth Test since skipper Pat Cummins is still recovering from his back injury.

Advertisement

Pat Cummins sustained an injury during Australia's West Indies tour for a three-match Test series in the 2025-2027 cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). Following routine checkups, it has been found that Cummins has picked up a minor bone stress, which has kept him out of the field for almost three months now.

Advertisement

Pat Cummins Opens Up On His Availability In Brisbane Test

While speaking to Fox Sports TV, Pat Cummins himself provided an update on his recovery timeline, saying that this week he had a few sessions in Perth. The Australian captain added that he is 'half a chance' for the upcoming Brisbane Test.

“It’s feeling good. I had a couple of good sessions in Perth this week, so having a big day where I’d bowl around 10 overs, then a couple of quieter days, and then going again. It’s on track and pulling up pretty well. [I’m] half a chance for the next game,” Pat Cummins said.

The 32-year-old further added that he is hopeful of making a comeback in the second Test match of the series.

“I’ll have a couple more bowls, and then there could be about two weeks before the next one, the way this one is going. I’m pretty hopeful, and it’s probably better than it was a few weeks ago,” Cummins added.

Pat Cummins' Illustrious Numbers In Tests

Pat Cummins made his Test debut for Australia in 2011 against South Africa in Johannesburg. In the Tests, Cummins played 71 matches and 132 innings, taking 309 wickets at an economy rate of 2.88 and a bowling average of 22.10. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old has also scored 1548 runs from 105 Test innings at a strike rate of 47.26 and an average of 16.82.