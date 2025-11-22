Australia Reduce England's Bazball To Ashes, Defeat Ben Stokes' Men By 8 Wickets As Mitchell Starc And Travis Head Go Berserk In Perth

Ashes 2025: Travis Head and Mitchell Starc helped Australia to clinch a historic eight-wicket win over England in the first Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025 at the Perth Stadium, on Saturday, November 22.

With the dominating eight-wicket win, Australia took a 1-0 lead over England in the ongoing Ashes 2025. After taking 10 wickets in the first Test match at the Perth Stadium, Australia speedster Mitchell Starc was named the 'Player of the Match'. Starc single-handedly led the Australian bowling attack and helped them to keep dominance over England in Perth.

The first Test match in Perth started on Friday, November 21, and was finished after just two days of play.

Travis Head Helps Australia To Chase Down 205-Run Target

Australia needed to chase down the 205-run target, and made no mistake to make it happen without facing any trouble.

The second day started with Australia at 123/9, after the English bowling attack showed a brilliant performance. The Three Lions wrapped up Australia's first innings at 132, with a 40-run lead.

Once again, it was Mitchell Starc who gave Australia a solid start during England's second innings. Starc picked up three wickets in his 12-over spell at an economy rate of 4.60. Scott Boland's four-wicket haul helped Australia bundle out England at 164. After lunch, the England batting lineup collapsed miserably. In just six deliveries, the Australian bowling picked up crucial three wickets, including Harry Brook and Joe Root's. Australian debutant Brendan Doggett also displayed a brilliant performance, picking three wickets.

During the run chase, Travis Head (123 runs from 83 balls) and Jake Weatherald (23 runs from 34 balls) opened for Australia after Usman Khawaja failed to come out due to a niggle. Head and Weatherald cemented a 75-run opening partnership, giving Australia an edge in the game.

Brydon Carse made the first breakthrough after he dismissed the Australian debutant Jake Weatherald in the third delivery of the 12th over. But that didn't help the Three Lions as Marnus Labuschagne came on the field and solidified a 117-run partnership with Travis Head to show dominance over England.

In the end, Marnus Labuschagne (51* runs from 49 balls) and Steven Smith (2 runs from 4 balls) stayed unbeaten on the crease, helping Australia clinch an eight-wicket win over England in Perth.

Mitchell Starc Runs Riot On Day 1 With Seven-Wicket Haul



Earlier on Day 1, England won the toss and opted to bat against Australia.

Starc's fiery spell bundled out England for 172 in their first innings. Starc picked up seven wickets in his 12.5-over spell, conceding 58 runs at an economy rate of 4.50, alone leading the Aussie bowling attack.