Mitchell Starc Etches Name In Record Books, Breaks Longstanding Feat With Ten-Wicket Haul In Ashes 2025 Opener

Ashes 2025: Steve Smith-led Australia clinched a dominating eight-wicket win over Ben Stokes' England in the first Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025, at the Perth Stadium, on Saturday, November 22.

Mitchell Starc was named the 'Player of the Match' following his brilliant performance at the Perth Test. Starc picked up 10 wickets in the first Test match of the series at a bowling average of 11.30.

In the first innings of the Perth Test, Starc took seven wickets in his 12.5-over spell at an economy rate of 4.50, conceding 58 runs. Meanwhile, in the second innings, the left-arm bowler picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.60, giving 55 runs in his 12-over spell.

Mitchell Starc Scripts History With Brilliant Spell In Perth

With his 10-wicket haul, Starc etched his name in the record books. The 35-year-old became the second left-arm fast bowler after Bruce Reid to claim ten wickets for Australia in the Ashes.

Starc also became the first Australian speedster to pick ten wickets in Ashes Tests since 1990-91. The last time it was the former Aussie cricketer, Craig McDermott, to achieve the milestone. In 1990-91, McDermott produced figures of 11/157 in Perth.

Mitchell Starc's Numbers In Tests

Mitchell Starc made his Test debut in 2011 against New Zealand. In Tests, Starc played 101 long-format matches and 194 innings, taking 412 wickets at an economy rate of 3.42 and a bowling average of 26.64. Starc also scored 2334 runs from 148 innings in red-ball cricket for Australia.