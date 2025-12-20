Ashes 2025: Australia Inch Away From Series Win, England Six Wickets Down With 228 Runs Still Left To Chase In Adelaide Test

Australia's Pat Cummins, centre, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Joe Root in the Adelaide Test | Image: AP

Australia vs England: England find themselves staring at a massive possibility of an outright Ashes series loss as despite a fighting 85 from Zak Crawley and starts from Joe Root and Harry Brook, the Three Lions were left six wickets down in pursuit of 435 runs at the end of day four of the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

At the end of the day's play, England was 207/6, with Jamie Smith (2*) and Will Jacks (11*) unbeaten.

England had started the final session at 106/2, with Joe Root (37*) and Zak Crawley (36*) unbeaten.

After surviving a close call for lbw against Travis Head, England lost Root for a 63-ball 39, with five fours to skipper Pat Cummins, who got him caught behind by Alex Carey. This was the 13th time Cummins got his arch-nemesis, and once again, Root was caught nicking. England was 109/3 in 29 overs as their 78-run for the third wicket was undone.

Harry Brook joined Crawley at the other end. Both got a partnership going, with Crawley scoring a well-controlled half-century in 102 balls, with five fours. England was 150 runs up in 43.3 overs.

Brook and Crawley also brought up their fifty-run stand in 97 balls and collected a boundary each against Head. But just when everything looked good for England, Brook fell to Lyon while attempting a reverse sweep, with the ball going past his bat and crashing into the leg stump. Brook was gone for a 56-ball 30, with two fours. England was 177/4 in 47.2 overs.

Things kept getting worse for England as they lost skipper Ben Stokes (5) and Crawley (85 in 151 balls, with eight fours) in quick succession, sinking to 194/6 in 53.3 overs.

Fumbling yet another start, England huffed and puffed their way to the 200-run mark in 58.2 overs. Will Jacks and Jamie Smith ensured England did not lose any wickets further in the final session. Lyon and Cummins dominated the day with three wickets each.

England started the second session at 5/1, with Crawley (1*) and Ollie Pope (0*) unbeaten, needing to chase down a 435-run target to keep the Ashes alive.

England got some lucky runs, with four leg byes on two occasions by Mitchell Starc and a streaky shot from Pope. Crawley and Pope seemed to be stitching a partnership, but the latter's luck ran out during Cummins' 10th over, as a blinder from Marnus Labuschagne at slips ended Pope's knock at 29-ball 17, with two fours. Marnus dove to his left to send back England's number three packing, continuing his poor Ashes run. England was 31/2 in 9.4 overs.

Finally, after 29 balls, Crawley managed a boundary, unleashing a fine cover drive against Starc. Crawley, who had taken 12 runs to open his run tally, displayed immense patience, leaving balls outside off stump that he had no business playing. Joe Root survived a thick outside edge which did not carry to Usman Khawaja in the slips, and the duo took England to the 50-run mark in 14.2 overs.

In the 16th over against spinner Nathan Lyon, Root attempted to disturb his rhythm, first with a sweep for four and then a reverse sweep a ball later to send the crowd into a huge 'Roooooooooot' chant.

It was then Crawley's turn to get his share of boundaries against Lyon, as he was thirsting for some aggression, to feel the ball on his bat. The duo continued to continue an odd boundary or two against Lyon and Cameron Green, bringing up the 100-run mark in 26.1 overs. The duo made sure England escaped the session unschated.

Australia started the day three at 271/4, with Head (142*) and Carey (52*) unbeaten and their team in the driver's seat with a 356-run lead.

Carey and Head started off by getting boundaries against Brydon Carse.

Head's marathon knock was ended by Josh Tongue, who got him to hand a catch to Zak Crawley at deep square leg. The hometown hero departed for a 219-ball 170 (with 16 fours and a six). Australia was 311/5 in 74 overs.

The 400-run lead was soon up. Skipper Ben Stokes removed Carey for a 128-ball 72, with six fours. A short ball from him got him caught by Harry Brook at slips. Australia was 329/6 in 78.2 overs.

Tongue had Josh Inglis (10) caught behind by Jamie Smith, while in the 84th over, Brydon had skipper Pat Cummins (7) and Nathan Lyon (0) caught and trapped lbw respectively, reducing Australia to 344/9 in 83.5 overs.

Finally, a fine diving catch by Jofra Archer to remove Scott Boland (1) ended the Aussies' innings at 349 runs, with a lead of 434 runs, and England set 435 to win.

Tongue (4/70) and Carse (3/80) were the top bowlers for England, while Stokes, Will Jacks and Archer got a piece each.

England needed to chase their highest Test target ever to keep the Ashes alive.

However, England could not have got to a much worse start than just after a four on the first ball by Ben Duckett, who was caught by Marnus Labuschagne at slips. England was 4/1 in 0.2 overs.

Australia started the final session at 119/2, with Head (68*) and Khawaja (27*) unbeaten and a lead of 204 runs. While England removed Usman Khawaja (40 in 51 balls, with four boundaries) and Cameron Green quickly to reduce Australia to 149/4 by Jacks and Tongue, Head raced to his fourth-successive century at Adelaide Oval in 146 balls, with eight fours and two sixes and Carey also reached his half century in 84 balls, with four boundaries, ending the session safely for Aussies.

Australia started the second session at 17/1, with Head (5*) and Marnus Labuschagne (4*) unbeaten, having lost Jake Weatherald to Carse for just one, trapping him lbw.

England started their day three at 213/8, with skipper Ben Stokes (45*) and Jofra Archer (30*) unbeaten. Stokes started with a beautiful extra cover drive in the first over and eventually reached a valiant fifty in 159 balls, with four boundaries.

After Stokes reached his milestone, he and Archer took a slightly attacking route with a couple of hits against Nathan Lyon, with Archer displaying the grit missing from the top order. With a single from Stokes, England reached the 250-run mark in 77.2 overs.

In the 82nd over, Stokes continued proving his worth as the ultimate miracle man, with two boundaries in a row against Aussie skipper Pat Cummins, bringing the century stand in 164 balls.

Archer's grind paid dividends as he reached his maiden Test fifty in 97 balls, with five fours and a six.

The partnership ended at 103 runs, with Mitchell Starc making a mess of Stokes's off stump with a wobble-seamed delivery. The skipper was gone for 83 in 198 balls, with eight fours. England was nine down for 274 runs in 84.1 overs.

With the lead finally under 100, Archer and Josh Tongue carried on for a while until Scott Boland cleaned up Archer for a 105-ball 51. England was all out for 286, trailing by 85 runs.

Boland (3/45) and skipper Cummins (3/69) were the top bowlers for the Aussies.