Ashes 2025: Boxing Day Test Shatters Record After Australia, England Bowlers Assert Control On Day 1 In Melbourne

England players celebrate the wicket of Australia's Scott Boland, center left, during the Ashes Series in Melbourne | Image: AP

Australia vs England: Steve Smith-led Australia have locked horns against Ben Stokes' England in the Boxing Day Test match of the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Friday, December 26.

The opening day of the fourth Test match of the series have shattered records after 20 wickets fell on the opening day of the Test match.

Australia, England Bowlers Rule In Melbourne Test On Day 1

England won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia on Friday, December 26.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, England collapsed at 110 in their first innings after Michael Neser led the Australian bowling attack with his four-wicket haul from 1a 0-over spell, giving 45 runs at an economy rate of 4.50. Scott Boland also claimed three wickets in his nine-over spell at an economy rate of 3.30. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green have picked up two and one wickets, respectively.

Later, Australia was also bowled out at 152 following Josh Tongue's brilliant five-wicket haul at an economy rate of 4.00. Gus Atkinson took two wickets in his 14-over spell at an economy rate of 2.00. Meanwhile, Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes picked one wicket each during their respective spells.

Advertisement

At Stumps on Day 1, Australia stood at 4/0 with Travis Head (0*) and Scott Boland (4*) unbeaten on the crease. Currently, Australia hold a 46-run lead over England in the ongoing Boxing Day Test.

Day 1 of Melbourne Test Scripts History In Ashes Series

Day 1 of the ongoing Melbourne Test has been etched in the history books after bowlers from both teams ruled at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium.