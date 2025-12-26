Ashes 2025: Josh Tongue Leads England's Fightback With The Ball, But Australia Hold Firm Lead In Boxing Day Test

Scott Boland along with teammates, successfully appeal for a LBW decision on Harry Brook during their Ashes cricket test match in Melbourne | Image: AP

It was a wild day in Melbourne as the fans were treated to impeccable bowling brilliance from both sides. 20 wickets fell on day one of the Boxing Day Test match, with Josh Tongue, Michael Neser and Scott Boland displaying raw dominance with the ball.

Australia was shaky from the start, as the pitch provided no assistance to the batters. The tracks suited the fast bowlers, who wreaked havoc during their spells. The Aussies were restricted to 152 and came out to bowl with a similar intent, restricting England at 110 and not allowing them to secure a lead.

The hosts now hold a 46-run lead over the visitors, with openers Travis Head and Scott Boland remaining unbeaten on strike at 4/0.

Josh Tongue Jolts Australia Batters In Day One Of Boxing Day Test

Australia was put into bat first after England had won the toss. The batters' struggles were evident, as openers Travis Head and Jake Weatherald were brought down early on. Head put up 12, while Weatherald scored ten.

Advertisement

Josh Tongue obliterated the Aussie top order as he took down Marnus Labuschagne and captain Steve Smith before they could cross the ten-run mark.

The Australian middle-order contributed some runs, with Usman Khawaja putting up 29 runs, while Alex Carey scored 20. Cameron Green contributed with 17 off 34 before being dismissed via run out, while Michael Never scored 35.

Advertisement

The lower-order collapsed entirely, with Mitchell Starc scoring just one while Scott Boland was dismissed for a golden duck.

A clinical bowling outing from Josh Tongue, who picked up a five-wicket haul, set the tone of the Boxing Day Test. Gus Atkinson bagged two scalps, while Brydon Carse and captain Ben Stokes picked a wicket each to restrict AUS to 152.

AUS Returns The Favour With Solid Bowling Spell, Restricts ENG From Taking A Lead

While coming in to bowl, Australia came around with a similar intensity. Veteran Mitchell Starc started things off by taking down the openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

Michael Neser then brought down Jacob Bethell and Joe Root, with wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey providing the assist by completing clean catches from behind the wickets.

Harry Brook and captain Ben Stokes put up some crucial runs with the bat, with Brook scoring 41 runs before being dismissed via lbw. The English skipper scored 16. Boland also brought down Jamie Smith and Will Jacks.

In the lower order, Gus Atkinson picked up crucial runs, scoring 28. Brydon Carso picked up four before being caught and bowled, with England being restricted to 110.