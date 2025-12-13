Ashes 2025: England Cricket Security Gets Into A Tussle With Network Camera Operator At Brisbane Airport

England's Ashes tour of Australia remains a heated topic of interest following the recent incident at the Brisbane airport. A member of England's security staff was involved in an argument with a camera operator of a TV network.

When the Australian press and media are heavily targeting England cricket, the recent airport incident adds the zing ahead of the upcoming red-ball fixture in Adelaide.

England Cricket Security Clashes With Network Camera Operator at Brisbane Airport

The incident occurred on Saturday morning at Brisbane Airport, where the England touring party was scheduled to fly to Adelaide for the third Ashes Test against Australia.

A security staffer of the England touring unit was seen pushing away a camera operator as he allegedly got close to the players. The altercation with the camera operator was captured on camera.

7News shared video footage where a security guard for England was aggressive towards the crew and 'manhandled' the camera operator.

While Cricket Australia has briefed that both teams will not engage in interviews while travelling, England has unofficially told its security to operate lightly, as they have obliged the fans' requests for selfies.

The England players were coming off the coastal town of Noosa following a mid-series break. Given that the players had some time on hand, they went to the beach to blow off some steam.

England is coming off a tough campaign in the Ashes so far. Despite putting up a firm performance, they have yet to secure a win in the competition.

The Ben Stokes-led side is currently trailing 0-2 in the Ashes 2025-26 series.

England Yet To Bounce Back In Form At The Ashes 2025

England's mid-series trip to Noosa stirred significant controversy as critics fumed over the lack of training despite the consecutive setbacks. The English side did not participate in the day-night warm-up match with the Prime Minister's XI, stirring further controversy as they lost the pink ball test match at the Gabba.