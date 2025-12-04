WATCH | Brainfade For Ben Stokes? Josh Inglis' Direct Hit Runs Out English Captain During 2nd Ashes Test

Ashes 2025: England captain Ben Stokes seemed to have had a brainfade moment during the opening day of the second Ashes Test in Brisbane on Thursday. Stokes had got his eye in and was on 19 when he decided to pinch a quick single after playing the ball on the off-side. But as Stokes set off for the run, Joe Root was not interested and he quickly raised his hand and said ‘no’. But by then, Stokes was already committed to the single. Josh Inglis, who was at covers, picked up the ball and in one-motion threw it. The ball hit the stumps directly and Stokes was short of his ground. It was a blunder from the English captain.

WATCH VIDEO

Stokes looked gutted with himself after the dismissal. It came at a crucial juncture of the game when England were just looking to consolidate. One has to say Stokes could have avoided that considering the returns were not a lot.

Sensational Starc Shines

Mitchell Starc once again showed why he is rated as one of the best pacers of the generation. Like he always does, he picked up the wicket of Ben Duckett in the very first over of the game. Just after that, he send Ollie Pope packing for no score. At that stage, England looked in all kinds of trouble. But that is when Zak Crawley and Joe Root got together and got the English innings back on track. Crawley and Root stitched a 117-run stand. Harry Brook was guilty of not making his start count as he perished for 31.

Advertisement

At the time of filing the copy, Root has reached his first Test century on Australian soil as England are 264 for eight.